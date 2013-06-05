Myer's Website Crashed Last Night As Shoppers Flocked To Its Online Stocktake Sale

Myer’s website was offline for more than two hours yesterday, as it struggled to handle an ‘unprecedented’ number of online shoppers seeking a head start on its annual stocktake sale.

Rachel Wells of the Sydney Morning Herald reports that the site crashed just half an hour after stocktake items were posted to the site at 5.30pm.

Data from IT solution and service provider REMASYS indicates that Myer’s homepage began responding normally at about 7.35pm but the website’s search function was intermittently unavailable until past 10pm.





The annual stocktake sale officially starts at 8am today.

The outage comes six months after the botched launch of Click Frenzy – a collaborative attempt by Australian retailers to emulate US Cyber Monday sales.

Myer is attempting to chase online sales under a multi-year ‘omnichannel’ strategy. It expects to spend $30 million on technology projects this financial year.

More on the SMH.



Now read: Myer Sales Are Growing But Bernie Brookes Is Still Cautious About Retail

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.