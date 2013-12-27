Myer's Stocktake Fail: Online Shopping Closed 'Until Further Notice'

Myer is asking customers to visit stores in person or download a copy of its 40-page catalogue as its website remains offline for a third day.

Myer’s website has been offline since Christmas Day due to a software error.

“We’re continuing to experience significant issues with our website, and as a result we will not be activating the site for customers until we are confident the issues have been resolved,” the retailer posted on its Facebook page earlier today.

“A team of technicians are working around the the clock to rectify the issues, however myer.com.au is now closed until further notice.”

A screenshot of Myer’s website on Friday afternoon.

Myer has spent tens of millions of dollars in recent years implementing an “omnichannel” sales strategy that combines online sales with its physical stores. Its online store is built on IBM WebSphere software.

CEO Bernie Brookes told Fairfax Media reporters yesterday that its IT team was “working furiously” with IBM staff internationally and in Australia to get the site back online.

“There will be no impact at all on our profitability or our overall sales,” he said, noting that online sales accounted for less than 1% of its business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.