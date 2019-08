Getty/Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno

Myer shares fell hard in early trade after the retailer posted a bid drop in profit for the first half.

Net profit was down 23.1% to $62.2 million and sales were up 1.5% to $1.763 billion.

The shares were trading at $1.53, down more than 11%.

