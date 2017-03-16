Myer shares are sliding on weak sales

The Myer Autumn 2017 Fashion Launch in Melbourne. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Shares in Myer fell hard after reporting flat sales for the first half of the financial year.

A short time ago, they were down 5.2% to $1.08.

Myer today posted a 5.3% rise in net profit after tax to $62.83 million but sales were down 0.5% to $1.78 billion.

Sales increased by 0.3% on a comparable store basis, below analyst expectations of around 2%. And second quarter sales dropped 1.3% to $1.06 billion, down 0.5% on a comparable store basis.

