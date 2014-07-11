Myer Says Fired Executive Andrew Flanagan Is 'A Closed Chapter' After Handing Investigation Over To The Police

Photo: Getty/Mark Metcalfe

The Victorian police will take charge of the investigation into fired Myer executive Andrew Flanagan.

A Myer spokesperson told Business Insider the issue is now in the hands of the police.

“We don’t have a lot to say to be honest. It’s a closed chapter as far as we are concerned,” the spokesperson said.

“At this stage we are giving [the police] all the information we have.”

The spokesperson said that after all Flanagan had done, and allegedly having duped many people before, the company “wanted to put something on the public record for it to be formally recognised.”

Flanagan was publicly stood down by Myer after faking his credentials which got him the executive role as group general manager of strategy and business development with department store chain.

Flanagan is believed to have a deceived multiple organisations before being caught out by Myer, Zara said they had never heard of him, despite media reports at one stage claiming he’d worked as an executive with the Spanish fashion giant.

Other companies believed to have been duped include Specialty Fashion, Bendigo Health, and the Australian Arab Chamber of Commerce.

Flanagan was chosen after an extensive search undertaken by an Australian recruitment agency.

