Myer is reopening 8 more stores across Australia, as coronavirus restrictions are rolled back

Myer is reopening more stores. (Photo credit: Chris Putnam/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Myer is reopening more stores across Australia as coronavirus restrictions are rolled back.

The retailer had reopened seven trial stores last week and plans to open eight more stores from Saturday.

These including five stores in New South Wales, two in Western Australia and one in South Australia.

Myer is reopening more stores in Australia after closures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer had initially reopened seven ‘trial’ stores last week, including ones in Carindale, North Lakes and Townsville.

From Saturday, Myer is reopening eight more stores – 5 in New South Wales, 2 in Western Australia and 1 in South Australia. In New South Wales, these include the Miranda, Erine, Wagga Wagga, Albury and Dubbo stores. In South Australia, it’s the store in the Tea Tree Plaza and in WA, the Morley and Garden City stores.

Myer has rolled out safety measures to protect staff and customers including more cleaning of its stores, using sneeze guards at registers, providing hand sanitiser and encouraging contactless payments instead of cash. It is also suspending shoe, suit and intimate apparel fittings as well as beauty appointments.

“We look forward to welcoming more team members back to work, and more customers back to their favourite department store, where we have taken extra precautions to ensure Myer has a safe and hygienic shopping environment for all,” a Myer spokesperson said in a statement.

Myer had announced the temporary closure of all its stores in March and stood down around 10,000 workers. Its online business still continued, with demand rising so much – especially during Easter – that the company was able to rehire 2,000 employees to help with online fulfilment orders.

Myer isn’t the only retailer reopening its doors.

Premier Investments, the parent company of brands including Peter Alexander, Just Jeans and Jay Jays is reopening its stores from Friday May 15. The stores will reopen across New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia, South Australia, Australian Capital Territory and Tasmania, expect for locations in airports and some CBD areas.

