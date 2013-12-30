Myer Promises Free Delivery And 'Extra Special Offers' After Being Offline For Five Days And Counting

A screenshot of Myer’s website on Friday afternoon.

Myer says it’s a step closer to resolving an embarrassing online shopping outage that has already caused it to miss five days of post-Christmas sales.

Myer’s website has been offline since Christmas day due to a software error, disappointing customers who planned to partake in what Myer was advertising as “Australia’s biggest stocktake sale”.

The stocktake sale runs until January 27 in stores.

Myer and technology partner IBM expect to bring its website back online this week, telling customers this afternoon that its team was testing fixes that it had implemented.

“We’ll take a few days to test everything before we bring the website back up to make sure everything is working and stable,” Myer wrote in a separate post last night.

“Once we’re back up we’ll have some extra special offers to thank everyone for their patience!”

CEO Bernie Brookes told the AFR late this afternoon that Myer would offer free delivery as an apology for the outage.

Myer has spent tens of millions of dollars in recent years implementing an “omnichannel” sales strategy that combines online sales with its physical stores, but CEO Bernie Brookes last week insisted that the outage would have “no impact at all on our profitability of online sales”.

Retailers expect Christmas sales of more than $15 billion through the doors and more than $2 billion through websites, but Brookes said the online channel accounted for only 1% of Myer’s business.

Myer shareholders seem unfazed by the website outage, with shares up 0.37% when the market reopened on Friday and up another 0.91% to $2.77 so far today.

