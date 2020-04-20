Myer says its online sales have been strong enough to allow it to rehire 2,000 stood-down workers

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Online sales at Myer rose 800% during Easter, after the company shut its doors amid the coronavirus pandemic and was forced to stand down 10,000 workers.

The online sales jumped so much that Myer rehired 2000 of its staff to help with orders.

Some of the most purchased items include beauty products, activewear and home electronics.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Aussie department store Myer has had a huge increase in online sales after having to shut its doors during the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, Myer announced the temporary closure of all its stores and stood down around 10,000 of its staff. However, its online business still continued.

But, according to the company, online demand has risen so much – particularly during its Easter sales – that the company has been able to rehire 2,000 workers to help with online fulfilment orders.

Myer’s online store during its Easter Treats sales. On Easter Saturday, beauty product sales skyrocketed, up 7000% year-on-year on items like skincare, fragrances and makeup. Estee Lauder even sold more products in one day than the whole winter season last year.

Also among the top sellers were intimate apparel like sleepwear, lingerie, underwear and activewear, followed by home and entertainment items like kitchen appliances, bedlinen and bedroom accessories, and lastly menswear and childrenswear.

Myer’s chief customer officer Geoff Ikin said in a statement the company’s Easter sale was “a huge success”.

“Our customers clearly valued our great offers with sales in line with Black Friday figures – overall online purchases were up 800% and beauty purchases up an incredible +7,000% on Saturday for our one-day only beauty offers,” he said.

Myer also saw significant growth online as it headed into its Super Weekend sale this past weekend, where it slashed prices across beauty, electricals, homewares, toys as well as fashion.

On top of its sales, Myer also reduced its free delivery threshold to $49.

“Customer service and satisfaction is paramount to us, and our teams are working hard to ensure everyone receives their purchases as quickly as possible – we’ve also reduced our free delivery threshold to $49 and have relaxed our returns policy to give customers peace of mind with any purchase they make over this coming period,” Ikin added.

READ MORE:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.