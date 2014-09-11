Myer Has Posted A Horror Result And Shares Are Getting Smashed

Myer CEO Bernie Brookes with Jen Hawkins in less confusing times. Getty / Lisa Maree Williams

Retailer Myer has posted a horror end of financial year result and it’s getting hammered by the market.

Shares were trading down 8.7% to $2.255 a piece just a short time ago on the ASX.

Here are the headline numbers:

EBITDA is down 17.1% to $252.6 million

is down 17.1% to $252.6 million NPAT down 22.6% to $98.5 million

down 22.6% to $98.5 million EBIT down 25.4% to $160.3 million

down 25.4% to $160.3 million Final dividend 5.5 cents per share

Myer chief executive Bernie Brookes said its results have been affected by investment in the business to reposition its operations.

The company has invested in refurbishing four of its stores including one in Adelaide, another in Queensland and its flagship Melbourne city store as well as closing two and investing in Myer exclusive brands.

“As expected, our investment in the business during the year adversely affected profitability however we look forward to the benefits beginning to be realised in FY2015,” Brookes said.

Total sales for the full year were flat at $3.143 billion.

“It was particularly encouraging to achieve comparable store sales growth of 1.2 percent for the year and 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter given subdued consumer sentiment following the federal budget as well as unseasonably warm weather during the second half.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.