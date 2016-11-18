Myer expects a return to profit growth this year

(L-R) Jodi Gordon and Nicole Trunfio in the Myer Fashion On The Field Marquee on Victoria Derby Day at Flemington Racecourse. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images for the VRC

The troubled department store Myer expects profits to start growing again this financial year.

CEO Richard Umbers says the company is continuing the rapid rollout of its new Myer program with a significant pipeline of capital investment planned.

He told the company’s AGM that EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) growth is expected exceed sales growth for the 2017 financial year.

And he is confident of a return to net profit growth this year, assuming no significant deterioration in consumer sentiment.

In the September quarter, total sales were up 0.6% to $719.2 million. On a comparable stores sales basis, sales were up 1.6%.

Comparable store sales in flagship and premium stores increased by 2.8%. Sales per square metre increased by 6% in the three months.

The numbers are improving but still below that of competitor David Jones where headline sales rose 8.4% in the year to June.

Myer’s new strategy includes $480 million in capital investment and a target of greater than 3% improvement a year in sales between next year and 2020.

Myer chairman Paul McClintock told shareholders momentum building but there’s still a long way to go.

“The ultimate test of New Myer is whether it delivers the financial results over the next four years upon which our new investment is based,” he says.

Myer reported an underlying net profit of $69.3 million for 2016, in line with guidance. Statutory net profit after tax was $60.5 million and sales grew by 2.9% to $3.29 billion, or 3% on a comparable stores basis.

The company also started paying dividends again, a 3.0 cents a share fully franked payout.

Progress for Myer’s turnaround initiatives in the first 12 months:

