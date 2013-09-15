Myer Boss Says The Distribution Centre Is The "Last Bit Of The Jigsaw Puzzle" To Compete Against Online And Offshore Rivals

Getty/ Lisa Maree Williams

Myer boss, Bernie Brookes has said the implementation of distribution centres has given Myer the competitive edge it needs in a difficult retail market.

“At the moment it’s very expensive where we pick a product from a store, take it out the back and send it to the customer through the postal network.

“What’s happening now is we’ve set up a dedicated distribution centre that’s opening in three weeks’ time in Melbourne and that distribution centre has 15,000 items which fill about 65 per cent of all our online orders and then we can top it up if need be with some of the speciality orders from the local stores,” Brookes told AFR Sunday.

Brookes announced Myer would break even this year, with the centre helping to increase sales by $50 million.

