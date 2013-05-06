Myer Boss 'Hurt' By Backlash Against Disability Scheme Comments

Getty/Lisa Maree Williams

After he was lambasted over social media for saying that a levy to fund better disability care would mean less people shopped in his stores, Myer boss Bernie Brookes has said the reaction hurt him, according to the Australian Financial Review.

“I have been hurt by the attacks that paint me as hard and not caring,” Mr Brooks told Financial Review Sunday.

“It’s actually the opposite of my DNA, which many people that know me would vouch for.”

Brookes Made the comments at a Macquarie investor conference, and apologised afterwards for any offence caused – saying in a statement his company supported a NDIS, but wanted new programs to be funded out of existing Federal Government revenue streams.

