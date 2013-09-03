This Home Cleaning Startup Saved Me Hundreds Of Dollars

Moving can be quite an arduous process.

A couple of days before my move-out date last Saturday, I received a couple of startling text messages from my then-roommate.

Some of those messages seemed to to suggest that if I were to leave my room in the current shape it was in, I would not get the bulk of my security deposit back. That worried me.

So I had to act fast. I logged on to MyClean and set up a one-time appointment in a matter of minutes.

MyClean, a relatively new housecleaning service out of New York, will help you get your entire security deposit back with a deep clean. For those who don’t need as intense of a clean, MyClean offers two other cleaning tiers to just tidy up, or a basic cleaning option called “Get it Clean.”

Even though $US124 to clean a very dirty bedroom and bathroom may sound steep, I would say it was worth it. That’s because what I had to lose surpassed that sum by a long shot.

I opted for the “Get it Clean,” but the housekeeper assigned to me appeared to do the work of a “Deep Clean.” In fact, she said she could even do a “ghetto clean.” I wasn’t entirely sure what that meant, but it sounded like she knew what she was doing.

Within three hours, the place was spotless. In fact, it looked better than it did on the day I moved in, in my opinion.

Of course, this is based on my one-time experience with MyClean. So just because my appointment went smoothly, it doesn’t necessarily mean that yours will, too.

It depends on, among other things, which housekeeper you get and also how reasonable your expectations are.

But based on some Yelp reviews, it’s clear that not everyone has a great experience with MyClean. Recent reviews range from positive to absolutely terrible.

Here’s a look at one not-so great review from August 22, 2013, in which a customer claimed the cleaners did not bring the right equipment, and left the place “filthy.” Be sure to read MyClean’s response below the review.

If MyClean doesn’t fit your fancy, there are a handful of other comparable services out there. There’s Hipstermaid, Handybook, and Task Rabbit — to name a few.

