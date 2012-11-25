One Look At These Three Charts, And You'll See The Real Reason That Obama Made A Historic Trip To Myanmar

Obama recently became the first-ever US President to visit Myanmar, a Southeast Asian Country which has recently made Democratic breakthroughs.



But the truth of the matter is that Myanmar is a resource-rich nation, and the global business community can’t WAIT to get to work there.

In a recent post, Mamta Badkar listed the various natural resources that are available there: For one thing, there’s tons of oil and gas.

But to get the real story of Myanmar excitement, you just have to look at a few charts.

Here’s a one-year chart of Interra Resources, which is traded in Singapore. The company does drilling in Myanmar, and the stock is up nearly 4x in just 12 months.

1-year chart of Interra Resources

Photo: Bloomberg

Here’s a look at Yoma Strategic Holdings. It does land development in Myanmar. The stock is up over 600% in a year.

Photo: Bloomberg

And here’s a one-year look at Super Group LTD, also Singapore traded, which is engaged in consumer foods in the region, and has Myanmar exposure. It’s up over 100% this year.

Photo: Bloomberg

The other thing is that 2012 was a banner year for opening up Foreign Direct Investment. There’s a mad rush, and Obama came to (in part) plant a US flag.

