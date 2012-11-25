One Look At These Three Charts, And You'll See The Real Reason That Obama Made A Historic Trip To Myanmar

Obama recently became the first-ever US President to visit Myanmar, a Southeast Asian Country which has recently made Democratic breakthroughs.
But the truth of the matter is that Myanmar is a resource-rich nation, and the global business community can’t WAIT to get to work there.
In a recent post, Mamta Badkar listed the various natural resources that are available there: For one thing, there’s tons of oil and gas.
But to get the real story of Myanmar excitement, you just have to look at a few charts.
Here’s a one-year chart of Interra Resources, which is traded in Singapore. The company does drilling in Myanmar, and the stock is up nearly 4x in just 12 months.
1-year chart of Interra Resources
Photo: Bloomberg
Here’s a look at Yoma Strategic Holdings. It does land development in Myanmar. The stock is up over 600% in a year.
Photo: Bloomberg
And here’s a one-year look at Super Group LTD, also Singapore traded, which is engaged in consumer foods in the region, and has Myanmar exposure. It’s up over 100% this year.
Photo: Bloomberg
The other thing is that 2012 was a banner year for opening up Foreign Direct Investment. There’s a mad rush, and Obama came to (in part) plant a US flag.
For more on Myanmar’s resources, see here >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.