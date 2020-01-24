Myanmar has been ordered to protect Rohingya Muslims from genocide, following an estimated 10,000 deaths

Cathal McNaughton/Reuters Rohingya refugees queue for aid.

The UN’s International Court of Justice ruled Thursday that the Myanmar government “take all measures” to prevent the genocide of Rohingya Muslims, a minority group in the country.

The decision is a win for Rohingya Muslim activists and refugees who have been persecuted by the Myanmar military and government for the last 40 years, according to activists.

While Myanmar reported only 400 deaths in the military crackdown that began in 2017, outside organisations estimate the death toll to be over 10,000.

After years of being persecuted by the Myanmar military and government, the United Nation’s highest court ordered the country to prevent the genocide of the Rohingya Muslims on Thursday.

The International Court of Justice approved provisional measures and ordered the Myanmar government to “take all measures within its power” to stop the persecution of the country’s minority group.

According to court documents from the ICJ, a UN fact-finding mission determined that the Rohingya in Myanmar (also known as Burma) have been subjected to “mass killings, widespread rape and other forms of sexual violence, as well as beatings, the destruction of villages and homes, and denial of access to food, shelter and other essentials of life.” The court ruled that these acts impacted the ethnic group’s “right of existence” under the Genocide convention, paving a way for a genocide case against Myanmar.

The ICJ’s verdict came hours after Myanmar’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, admitted that war crimes “may have been committed” in the military’s 2017 crackdown after the government vehemently denied the Rohingya testimonies. Suu Kyi, who formerly won a Nobel Peace Prize for her non-violent campaign for democracy in the country, called the Rohingya reports “exaggerated,” Reuters reported.

The ruling is a huge win for Rohingya Muslim activists and refugees, who have been clamoring for the international community to take action against the persecution of their people. Ro Nay San Lwin, a 42-year-old Rohingya Muslim activist, was in the courtroom at the Hague when the ICJ laid down their verdict. Lwin told Insider the decision was “the first victory” for his people.

“My people, they are really happy and feel like today justice has been served,” he said. “After this long suffering, they finally have a sense of relief.”

“A dehumanising system of apartheid”

In 2017, images and reports of the Myanmar military killing, raping, and destroying homes and villages of Rohingya Muslims drew international condemnation. Although Myanmar authorities reported fewer than 400 deaths at the time, outside non-profit organisations estimated the death toll to be more than 10,000 – or 22 times than the official estimates, according to Australia’s ABC News.

Fearing the onslaught of violence directed towards the minority group, more than 730,000 Rohingya have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh since 2017, according to Human Rights Watch. Lwin ran an information network inside keeping fellow Rohingya informed of attacks and military movement before fleeing the country himself. He later co-founded the Free Rohingya Coalition and has been a vocal activist in the fight to get Rohingya’s justice.

While the military crackdown first made headlines in 2017, Lwin says the persecution of Rohingyas has been ongoing for 40 years. Rohingya were stripped of their citizenship and placed in internment camps where they struggled to access education, healthcare or even leave their villages, according to Amnesty International. The human rights organisation called the systemic discrimination of the Rohingya by Myanmar authorities a “dehumanising system of apartheid.”

The ICJ’s ruling is just the first step in a legal case against Myanmar and will likely take years to adjudicate, but Lwin says he hopes the provisional measures approved by the ICJ will protect the remaining 600,000 Rohingya still in Myanmar’s Rakhine State and prevent further attack on them.

“The Myanmar government and military must follow [the ICJ’s] order or face consequences from the international community and possibly the United Nations Security Council,” Lwin told Insider. “[This ruling] will change the narrative of the genocide and have a big impact on the government.”

