Myanmar landslide: 60 dead, 100 still missing

Rangoon, the capital of Myanmar. Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Around 60 people are feared dead and another 100 missing after a deadly landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Kachin state, which is bordered by China to the north and east and India to the west, according to community leader Lamai Gum Ja.

The Hpakant township in Kachin state has been described as the “epicenter of the world’s jade mining industry” and is home to some of the best quality jade in the world.

It is estimated that Myanmar’s jade industry is worth $31 billion with most of these profits in the hands of powerful military figures and former members of the junta.

But the mines are a notoriously dangerous workplace, and prone to accidents and landslides. In April, nine miners died in a landslide in Hpakant town, while another four died in Phakant in January.

Photo: CIA’s World Factbook/Wikimedia Commons.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.