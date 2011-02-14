See The Beautiful Colonial Era Buildings Of Myanmar Before They Get Torn Down

Photo: mckaysavage via Flickr

Myanmar’s colonial style buildings are at risk of being torn down, according to The Los Angeles Times.The country was annexed by the British in 1824 and like other colonized countries, visible in its architectural landscape are remnants of colonial rule that are a now a huge tourist draw.



Preservationists are struggling to save these buildings that are at risk of collapse due to neglect and threatened by property developers.

