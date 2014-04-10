Here Are The Top Priorities For Different Types Of People Around The World

The United Nations is conducting a massive, worldwide survey to determine what people’s top priorities are and help set the agenda for new developments around the world.

The survey, which is being conducted both online and offline, asks people which six of 16 possible issues would make the most different in their lives.

Education is the big winner across all demographics, while climate change was the lowest scoring.

Check it out:

There were some interesting variances across demographics.

The top priorities of males and females don’t differ much, but males are more likely to prioritise transport and roads, while women make protecting rivers, forests, and oceans more of a priority.

Older people care much less about job opportunities than younger people.

People who live in countries with lower Human Development Index ratings — a statistic that measures life expectancy, education, and income — are more likely to prioritise job opportunities. People in higher HDI countries are more likely to prioritise an honest and responsive government. People in very high HDI countries care less about health care and much more about protecting forests, rivers, and oceans.

More than 1.5 million people have voted so far, and the survey is ongoing.

Another view of the data shows that more than one million people listed “a good education” in their top six priorities:

