Just About Every Starlet Has Dressed Up (Or Gotten Naked) In An Attempt To Be Marilyn Monroe

“My Week With Marilyn,” the long-anticipated movie starring Michelle Williams as the late Marilyn Monroe, comes out tomorrow.
Williams, whose transformed movie look is uncannily similar to the style icon’s, may be the most sincere and comprehensive channeler of Monroe — but she’s certainly not the first to try.
Monroe inspired countless haircuts, dresses, and photographs — all of which remain relevant today.
And celebrities seem particularly lured by Monroe’s legend.
In 1993, Anna Nicole Smith channeled Marilyn in a spread for Guess Jeans. And she looked completely awesome. Years later she eerily predicted that she would die the same way Marilyn did, and in 2007, that's what happened.
In 2004, Elle Fanning dressed as an adorable and hilarious Monroe when she was only 7! She said in Interview Magazine that she did all of the makeup (including the mole) by herself.
We'll see how Lohan's upcoming Playboy spread, which was reportedly also inspired by Monroe, matches up.
Paris Hilton essentially spends her life attempting to be Monroe. She has three different looks here, all inspired by the superstar. She wore the red dress in 2009 to a charity event, the white in 2010 to the launch of her fragrance, and the pink in 2008 to a movie premiere.
Megan Fox, who looks nothing like Monroe but shares her bombshell status, has a tattoo of Monroe's likeness -- but she's planning on getting it removed.
Gwen Stefani doesn't even have to try -- she looks just like Monroe did and often wears the same hairstyle.
