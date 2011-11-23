Just About Every Starlet Has Dressed Up (Or Gotten Naked) In An Attempt To Be Marilyn Monroe

“My Week With Marilyn,” the long-anticipated movie starring Michelle Williams as the late Marilyn Monroe, comes out tomorrow.



Williams, whose transformed movie look is uncannily similar to the style icon’s, may be the most sincere and comprehensive channeler of Monroe — but she’s certainly not the first to try.

Monroe inspired countless haircuts, dresses, and photographs — all of which remain relevant today.

And celebrities seem particularly lured by Monroe’s legend.

