Recovering Shopaholic Shares Her 10 Biggest Money Regrets

Not the author

Photo: Flickr / www.Azety.fr

Hi My Broken Coin readers! My name is Erika from the website From Shopping to Saving where I share my journey as a recovering shopaholic. I share my experiences with saving, shopping (resisting it), self-improvement, and more. Feel free to ask me questions or follow me on Twitter.I’m a shopper and a recovering shopaholic. I’m not afraid to admit that anymore! However, the road to get here hasn’t always been so easy. The path wasn’t always straight, my intentions weren’t always clear, and my spending habits weren’t always under control.



I’ve learned a lot throughout these past few years about shopping so I want to talk about some of my worst shopping mistakes, and what I’ve learned from them. Hopefully you can gain some insight and learn from some of my mistakes.

My Top 10 Worst Shopping Mistakes



Not Reading Return Policies – I got burned a lot because I forgot to read return policies. Most of the time I was too lazy to check stores’ return policies. You’d be surprised at how many different stores only offer store credit or only give you a 14-day window to return a new and unused item with the receipt. I now save all of my receipts and read return policies before I buy. In addition to not reading return policies, I would sometimes buy things with the intent to return them. This is a huge no-no! Not Checking on Price Matching Policies – Another policy I ignored was the price-matching policy! A lot of stores have them like Nordstrom, or even online stores like Endless.com (where I used to buy a lot of my shoes). It’s really easy to find cheaper prices online through Google, and you just have to make sure that the store you are trying to price match has the same size/colour you are ordering in stock. Not Trying Clothes On – I think this one is obvious, but if I am shopping at the store, I always make it a point to try things on. For some reason, clothes look so much better just hanging there on the little dainty hanger or stacked up against other pretty items. You really need to see how the clothes/shoes fit on you. Take pictures in the dressing room, since the mirrors could be deceiving. I’ve ended up with a lot of duds just because the lines were too long at the dressing room. Buying Multiples Just Because – I’m sure you’ve all been there before. “I just adore this shirt, so I’m going to buy one in every colour available, even if I hate some of the colours.” I don’t think it’s bad to buy multiples if you truly like that item (we all have our favourites), but my problem was that I would buy multiples because I really liked the item. Did I really need that many though? I have multiples of items in colours I don’t like…I only bought them for the style, but I find myself wearing the original one I purchased, not the multiples. Buying the Wrong Sizes – Have you ever wanted something so badly that you just had to have it? Even though it wasn’t in your size? Yep, I succumbed to that trap too. I have shoes in sizes a half size too small for me and a half size too large for me. Where are they now? With friends and family members who actually are those sizes. Shopping as a Hobby – I treated shopping like a hobby. This means I was shopping when I should have been studying (browsing online as a form of procrastination), when I was bored (I went to college in a small town), when my friends and I had nothing to do, when my family members and I had nothing to do, etc. Shopping is NOT a hobby! It is something you do to buy things you need that you can afford. Once in a while you can treat yourself, but shopping shouldn’t be your “fun hobby.” That will lead to bad things. Online “Window Shopping” at Night – Nothing good ever happens on the computer after 2am. Right?! After a night of drunken festivities, I would get on the computer and tell myself I would just “window shop,” but obviously this led to bad decisions. I guess you can also add “shopping online while drunk” to this category. Reading Fashion Blogs Religiously – I remember waking up each morning to get my fashion blog fix. I still read them often, but not as much as I used to. I figured out that seeing regular bloggers wear clothes, shoes, jewelry, make-up, bags and other accessories so well sparked most, if not all, of those urges to buy the same thing. Call it brainwashing if you will, but if I could, I would turn back time so that my love for fashion didn’t grow so much by reading fashion blogs. Focusing on Trends – Another effect of reading fashion blogs often was the need to keep up with trends. I was constantly on the hunt for the next trendy item, and I wanted to be “ahead of the curve” before others caught on to that specific trend. There were leather jackets, ankle boots, fringe boots, studded clothes and jewelry, mules and clogs, platform sandals…everything! What I realised was that my closet was full of trendy items, but not a lot of classic items. I wasted a lot of money this way. Not Keeping Track of My Closet Inventory – If you don’t feel like cataloging your whole closet, at least organise things by type (long sleeves, shorts, pants, jeans, etc.) so that you know how much you have of each item. I didn’t keep track of just how many pairs of jeans I had and how many white v-neck t-shirts I have. Do I really need that many?!

What are some of your worst shopping mistakes? Do you already avoid some of these mistakes?

SEE ALSO: These are the groceries to buy and skip at the warehouse store >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.