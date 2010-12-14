My Top 10 Business Books Of 2010

- New Century: Fooling Me All of the Time or Why Improper Practices Only Matter When I’m Short and Not
- Earning Double Digit Dividends by David Einhorn
- The Race to Stop the Collapse of Goldman Sachs and Exploit the Crisis, by Henry M. Paulson
- The End of Wall Street and the Global Takeover by Financial Oligarchs, by Roger Lowenstein
- If Everyone is a Devil, Then No One is Responsible, Particularly not any Wall Street Bank that Your Husband May End Up Getting Paid Big Bucks to Defend, by Bethany McLean
- Blame the Meltdown on Outliers Instead of Outright Liars, by Scott Patterson
- Crybaby Game: I’m Taller than You Are, and My Banking Friends Didn’t Instigate Securities Fraud, Those
- Damn Bond Insurers are to Blame, by Christine Richard
- Trust Bernanke to Fund, by Andrew Sorkin
- The Big Shortcut: Skip Hard-Hitting Facts and Excuse Fraud as Delusion, by Michael Lewis
- The Greatest Trade Ever: It Beats Investigative Journalism, by Gregory Zuckerman
- Buffett Dearest: If You Had a Hot Line to the Treasury, You’d Sell Your Principles Too, by Janet Tavakoli
Best All-Time Business Book:
The Best Way to Rob a Bank (Again and Again) Is to Own One: How Banking Executives and Politicians Looted the Global Financial System, by William K. Black
Kindle Price: $12 Trillion
