Richard Branson’s Tweet Scored An 18-Year-Old's Startup $1 Million In Funding

Enjoy intimate cocktails with me in Miami on June 15th – $2,000 to charity.For details email: [email protected]

— richardbranson (@richardbranson) June 10, 2011

Even though Ferreira was too young to accept a cocktail she decided to jump at the chance to meet her idol and soak up as much knowledge as possible.

The $2,000 ticket wasn’t an easy purchase. At the time, Ferreira was sharing a room with her brother Scott in a 715 square foot apartment, renting out the other room in order to make ends meet.

“We were broke college students,” Stacey said.

But Ferreiras are more than roommates and siblings, they were also cofounders of startup that needed funding. My Social Cloud securely stores users passwords and auto populates password fields on social network sites.

Determined, they begged their parents to borrow over $4,000 so they could make the trip to Miami and lucky for them, their parents obliged.

Not only did the founders get to spend time chatting with Sir Richard Branson and mingle with famous people at the Virgin 25th anniversary, they also were able to snag the holy grail—Branson’s contact information.

After flying back home the Ferreiras were more motivated than ever and began working harder on My Social Cloud while continually sending updates to Branson. Eventually, their determination paid off.

Branson contacted them and offered to introduce the founders to his friend, Jerry Murcck of Insight Venture Partners.

Two months later, My Social Cloud secured about one million in seed funding.

After the influx of cash, the startup has taken the site to the next level by adding social aggregration, organisation of user’s favourite online websites into lists, the ability to share photos and videos, and a profile feature. Ferreira believed the additional capabilities were a natural extension of the original concept.

“Passwords go hand in hand with storing websites,” she said.

They are continuing to improve the site by making it more intuitive and easier to use. My Social Cloud just got a makeover with a fresh design last week and a new homepage. The site is still technically in beta but people can register and use it.

The duo is planning on raising Series A Funding in the next few months and from what Stacey said, they haven’t had any problems finding investors interested in their startup.

