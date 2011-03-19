My Quick Review Of The iPad2

Photo: Gizmodo

I received my iPad2 yesterday and shared a photo of my new arrival.I got a few DMs and emails asking me to write down a review. I am surprised since there are many reviews on some great blogs about the new iPad2 so I’m not sure what more I can offer.



But for what it’s worth here are my immediate thoughts in no particular order.

1 – I love the Smart Cover. It’s a game changer for me and how I use the ipad. I used the ipad1 for content creation and always found myself looking for ways to prop up the device on a reasonable angle. I also didn’t care for any of the various cases I tried. The Smart Cover just makes it much more usable and friendly. Oh, and the magnets are rad.

2 – The iPad2 is noticeably thinner. It just feels better. That’s the only way I can describe it. I wish it was lighter but not at the expense of battery life so I’m pleased apple didn’t make that trade off.

3 – I use Skype Video a few times a week. I’m going to try and switch to Facetime on the iPad and see how that compares.

4 – The iPad2 feels faster but I haven’t had enough time yet to really get a sense for the speed.

5 – I need more games for my kids (ages 11, 9 and 5). Please leave your suggestions in the comments.

6 – I’ve got to send @avneron my new UDID so I can get Boxee for iPad (beta) back in my life.

7 – If you have an ipad1, i’m not sure you will want to upgrade unless you count yourself in as an early adopter. I love new toys and gadgets so i’m in the same place as Phil and had to have one. All in all I’m very happy with it and glad I upgraded.

8 – my brother has an ipad2 on order but he’s a dedicated Android guy and he’s now second guessing his order.

9 – I installed my favourite ipad apps last night: twitter, flipboard, netflix, instapaper, evernote and IA Writer. I’m also testing out a few new apps like Springboard. Any other recommendations would be awesome.

That’s it for now.

Happy friday everyone.

This post originally appeared at BijanSabet.com.

