Our Questions For Paul Krugman, Brad DeLong, Niall Ferguson, And The Tea Party

Paul Krugman makes a persuasive case that cutting government spending now to reduce deficits will kill the global recovery.



Niall Ferguson and other debt hawks, meanwhile make a persuasive case that, over the long term, our ballooning debt and deficits are taking us to hell in a handbasket.

To some extent, we think these two camps are yelling past each other, each ignoring an elephant in the room.

Krugman & Co. don’t offer a compelling explanation for how we’ll work our way out of our long-term problems, especially if we increase spending now to combat the recession. And austerity advocates rarely acknowledge the short-term pain that will come from cutting spending in the midst of a weak recovery–pain that Krugman says will actually exacerbate the debt-and-deficit problems because it will reduce tax receipts.

Brad DeLong

After we wrote about this issue earlier, Professor Brad DeLong of Berkeley weighed in, basically arguing that the spending Krugman is advocating–$100 billion–is a “rounding error” in the context of our long-term debt-and-deficit problem. And if Krugman really is talking about $100 billion (chump change), we would agree with that. But our recollection was that Krugman thought the first stimulus was too small by half, which would put his preferred spending increase at something closer to $1 trillion.Professor DeLong also pointed out that US lenders don’t appear to be worried in the slightest about our debt-and-deficit problem–as evidenced by the paltry interest rates they’re willing to accept to lend us even more money. And so what the Tea Partiers are essentially advocating, DeLong says, is proactively cutting spending and increasing short-term pain because of something the markets might SOMEDAY worry about.

But DeLong does acknowledge that, over the long term, we have a serious structural problem. So there appears to be general agreement on that.

So here are our questions for both sides:

For Paul Krugman and Brad DeLong (the “Keynesians”):

How are we going to work our way out of our long-term debt-and-deficit problem? If you’re going to point to the post-WW2 period as evidence that our projected debt-to-GDP ratio is nothing to worry about, please acknowledge that one fundamental difference between now and then is that overall debt-to-GDP (including consumer and private sector debt) is VASTLY higher now than it was then. Specifically, overall US debt-to-GDP is now 375%+, which is the highest in history by a mile (see chart below). Immediately after WW2, it was far lower than that, despite the large debts the government wracked up during the war. Compounding this massive debt load, as you have both acknowledged, is the huge problem of our bankrupt entitlement programs. It is easy for politicians to increase spending, but hard for them to cut it. When countries hit the government debt-to-GDP ratio that we are going to hit, Niall Ferguson says, it is rare for them to work their way out of it without destroying the currency. So how, and when, are we going to begin to address these huge problems–and who is going to pay the price? Pain, it seems, is unavoidable. It just seems a matter of when, how (and who).

Niall Ferguson

For Niall Ferguson and the Tea Party:

If we cut spending now, what is going to happen to the economy and unemployment in the short term? Is Paul Krugman right that this will actually EXACERBATE the debt-and-deficit problem (by reducing tax receipts?) If he is right, how on earth can we consider reducing spending now, regardless of how horrible the long-term debt problem is? Are you actually advocating cutting spending now, and if so, what? What programs should take it on the chin? Please specify exactly what spending should get cut from major government budgets in the next few years and explain what the likely impact of this will be.

Until you address these questions in detail, we’re going to be forced to conclude that you’re both ignoring an elephant in the room. Over the long-term, we all seem to agree, we are pretty much screwed. The question, therefore, is what we should do about it–and when.

We look forward to your answers!

US debt-to-GDP ratio, as of 3/31/2008 (two years stale by now). Note that it’s the highest in history by a mile:

