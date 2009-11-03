Levinson Axelrod "Sucks" Blogger Is Just A Free Speech Advocate

Earlier today we wrote about Edward Harrington Heyburn, who has a website called “Levinson Axelrod Sucks.”



Heyburn was fired from the firm in 2004 and now has his own firm specializing in personal injury, worker’s compensation and DWI matters, among others.

A former associate putting out such a website is clearly a risk, so we asked Harrington if he thought criticising his former firm in such a public way would impact is current practice.

He responded via email:

I assumed that they would come after me. I have been through several lawsuits and won each of them. It may have an impact on my practice. Unfortunately, lawyers are demigods. We sit by and encourage others to press the boundaries of free speech but are reluctant to do so ourselves. I chose my words carefully. I am willing to take a lie detector test, if they will. But you know they won’t.

He is correct about one thing – lawyers are the first to expound on the importance of free speech, but also the first to caution their client to avoid inviting defamation suits at all costs. The firm’s decision as to whether or not it will bother filing suit will likely be the next step in this saga.

Because it does not appear Heyburn, freedom fighter, is going to step down.

