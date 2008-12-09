My Night With Warren Buffett

Some billionaires will do anything for a set of personalised bridge cards.



Aberdeen News.com: Laura Holman, who has relatives in Aberdeen [South Dakota], recently met Warren Buffet at a dinner honouring the billionaire in Lincoln, Neb.

Holman, a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, gave Buffett a set of personalised bridge cards, which won her a place at his table.

A Sioux Falls Lincoln graduate, Holman is the granddaughter of Sam and Jacintha Holman and Pat and Jeanne Heath, all of Aberdeen. Her parents are Nathan and Terry Holman of Sioux Falls.

