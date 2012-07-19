My Little Pony Has Invaded The US Military

The My Little Pony fan club extravaganza BronyCon went down at the Meadowlands in New Jersey a couple weeks ago, and some news from the scene has bled over into the military world.



Joe Gould at Outside The Wire reports that some of the BronyCon attendees were military servicemembers who include themselves among the My Little Pony fans called “bronies”.

The Military Bronies even have a Facebook page that jumped from about 1,500 to over 2,000 “likes”, after Gould’s post went up, and is filled with interesting comments about what military life is like for such a unique subculture.

One commenter named Zane Raddue says: “I discovered MLP: FiM (My Little Pony: Friendship in Magic) during my second deployment to Afghanistan, and I haven’t looked back! I’ve even turned a few of my brothers in arms into bronies!”

Equestria Daily has a forum dedicated to Military Bronies as well and commenter Octavia testifies to the number of servicemembers at BronyCon: “Wow, there seem to be more military Bronies at that event than I thought there would be. Really cool to see some love dedicated directly towards the Bronies serving in the military.”

Beneath that commenter Archiveit posts: “One might assume My Little Pony and the military go together like a unicorn and an M2 machine gun.” Followed by a link to this picture:

Photo: DeviantArt

Equstria Daily also has the following photo, which along with another from Fox, allegedly showing service members in uniform with the rainbow Pony patch, seems to be causing the loudest outcry.

Photo: Equestria Daily

The Military Bronies on Facebook make clear:

“I want to make one thing clear. Regardless of how easy it is for others to claim this, we DO NOT promote wearing of unauthorised patches, badges or insignia on your uniform. I know that every branch in the US has a uniform regulation that prohibits such things, and we stand behind that regulation. I’m also certain that other countries have similar regulations. We do not recommend you do ANYTHING that goes against the regulations of your branch of service. Sorry to rant on that, but it’s been stated by some that we all do this and I wanted to clarify that this is NOT the case.”

To which commenter David Gillam replies:

“Meh. If I can go to the PX (Post Exchange) and get joke tabs that read Dumba$$, infidel, and all the others we picked up for “under the flap“, a Mil-Bronie aint so bad. Its a shame we dont have a separate cutie instead of stealing Rainbow’s though.”

One of those infidel patches is below and we’ve also written about them here >

Photo: eBay

Finally, this YouTube video apparently taken during a military luncheon at BronyCon seems to sum up the passion of the Military Bronies. The group sings the song Twilight, the name of a Pony from the show, and shout Semper Filly at the end. A twist on the Marines motto Semper Fidelis.

