This website lets you see what your life would be like if you lived in another country

Christina Sterbenz

If you’ve ever wondered what your life might be like elsewhere in the world, a new website lays out the comparison for you.

Created by developer Jason Horsley, “My Life Elsewhere” is an interactive website that relies on data from the CIA’s World Factbook to compare relevant statistics between countries.

For example, if I lived in Russia, instead of the US, I would:

Now here’s Denmark, where overall my life would be better:

The website allows users to view statistics between a multitude of countries, and it also lets you compare sizes of countries and look at how etiquette varies.

