My Latest War: Angels Who Charge Startups To Pitch

Jason Calacanis has gone to war against groups that charge startups for introductions to angel investors.



Jason published the diatribe below privately and has already been deluged with responses. (We’ll publish these tomorrow). One angel-introduction business, Keiretsu Forum, has apparently threatened to sue him.



And what do WE think? In theory, we’re not opposed to a small membership or presentation fee (both sides) to pay for some vetting and encourage entrepreneurs and angels to take each others’ time seriously. But the situations Jason describes do sound outrageous, especially with respect to groups that take a percentage of any funding. Good companies/entrepreneurs don’t need to go to cattle calls like this (they just network), and smart angels know they probably won’t find good companies by going. For what it’s worth, we have never heard of a successful tech startup that has had to pay to be introduced to angels.

My Latest War: Angels charging startups to pitch

Recently, I was made aware of a group of angel investors that were

charging startups to pitch them.

Yes, you heard that correctly: the rich people (angels) are charging

the poor people (startup entrepreneurs desperate for cash to fuel

their dreams) to hear their pitch. No, I’m not kidding. This is

actually happening — and it’s widespread.

Last week, a number of the TechCrunch50 companies informed me about

firms calling them to present at their “Angel forums” — only to

discover that they would face fees ranging from $1,000 to $6,000 for a

10-15 minute pitch slot. After additionally investigation by the Jason

Nation (the top 10% of the maniacs who follow me on Twitter), I was

sent details of one epic bastard that wanted $10-$25,000, plus a

couple of percentage points of the value of the deal (you’ll find out

who later in this email).

When I heard this, my blood started to boil immediately. So, I did

what any maniacal, self-absorbed CEO from Brooklyn would do: I started

a jihad against this dispicable form of payola and the people doing

it.

It’s on people … it’s on like a Donkey Kong.

Why it’s wrong to charge startups to pitch

I’ve been in the startup scene since 1994 and in those 15 years I’ve

met, interviewed — and in some cases, pitched — the most powerful

investors in technology. None of them have ever charged me a dime for

doing so.

Why? BECAUSE THEY ARE RICH!

It’s low-class, inappropriate and predatory for a rich person to ask

an entrepreneur to PAY THEM for 15 minutes of their time. Seriously,

what is the cost to the party hearing the pitch? If you answered

“nothing” or “the cost of two cups of coffee” you win the prize!

Even if you rent a hotel room and put out breakfast for your fellow

angel investors that’s like $20 a person. You mean to tell me that a

room full of rich investors can’t afford to pay for their own

God-damned $20 in bad coffee, stale pastry and stained ballroom rugs?

Really?

To be clear, I am making this a class war because it is one: cash-poor

startups are bringing RICH angel investors an opportunity to become

EVEN MORE RICH. As such, the rich folks should pick up the

non-existent to minimal costs.

Why startups fall for “angel group” payola

Now, you ask: why would any self-respecting entrepreneur pay thousands

of dollars to rich people just for the opportunity to pitch?

Well, the truth is that the more mature — or flat out better —

startups would never pay to present. The best ideas by the best

entrepreneurs get socialized instantly. As an new angel investor

myself, one who has only done two investments of $25,000 and $50,000,

I can tell you that I already get flooded with pitches. I can’t even

imagine the volume of pitches real angel investors like Matt Coffin,

Sandy Climan, Sky Dayton, Tony Hsieh and Ron Conway get inundated

with.

This means that the only people who would pay to present are the

entrepreneurs who are either “less good” or less connected. Now, I’m

being diplomatic here in saying “less good,” in many cases, these

aren’t just folks who lack a track record: they’re simply pursuing a

bad idea.

In other words, if this was Hollywood, the folks who pay to present to

investors are ugly, unpopular and lack talent. I know, that’s harsh

but I’m afraid it is true. If you’re idea is good it will spread–even

if you have no track record. If you’re only option is to pay to get in

front of these folks you’ve probably got an idea that is weak or bad.

Not always, but probably. Or maybe you’re a little naive or desperate

to get things going–I don’t blame you for this startups.

Now, before you go saying “Jason is connected and he has access to

angels” remember that I hustled my way into this industry from

nothing. I networked at free conferences and figured out a way to get

on the radar of uber-angels like Ted Leonsis, Fred Wilson and Mark

Cuban. They paid attention to me because I had good ideas. If my ideas

had sucked, they would have ignored me. Period.

These pay-for-play scams remind me of the “modelling agencies” that

charge people for representation, acting lessons and to have their

headshots done. Trust me kids, Brad Pitt and Kate Moss did not pay to

get representation–they didn’t have to. If you’re paying to get an

agent, it’s because you’re being scammed.



What about ‘presenting fees’ acting as a ‘filter’?

The folks who run these scams are going to feed you some line of B.S.

like “we use these fees to filter out people who aren’t serious.”

They’ll say something like “if we didn’t charge these fees, we

wouldn’t be able to filter through all the applications.”

Really? Well, the angels investors I know are really busy and they

don’t charge fees. If Mark Cuban and Ted Leonsis — two really busy

dudes running a dozen projects each — don’t charge why they hell do

you? Oh yeah, right, you’re predatory DBs looking to double dip!

Classy.

It’s your job as an angel investors to do the filtering and that

should come out of YOUR RETURNS on your investments. If you have to

charge it’s because either a) you’re a predatory DB or b) you suck at

investing so much that your returns can’t pay for the time that you

spend evaluating companies.

… or maybe c) you are actually a good person who has just never

thought about how smarmy it is to charge a startup for your time?

I’m willing to suspend judgement for a moment and consider all of

those options.

What do we want?

At this point I’m calling on all angel groups who are charging to do

two things immediately:

1. disclose what fees they *were* charging, displayed prominently on

the top-level of their website.

2. immediately state that they will never charge these fees — again,

displayed prominently on the top level of their website.

If that is done, well, then this battle is over. We’ve accomplished

our goal and everyone can get back to their day jobs.

However, if this is not done immediately, my group of startup CEOs and

angel investors will begin targeting specific groups for elimination.

We will launch competing, fee-free events directly opposite your

events. We will encourage angels investors, service providers and

startups to boycott your events. You may even find our street teams

outside your events handing out flyers.

This isn’t a joke and this is a threat: stop charging startup

companies to present or we will do everything we can to put you out of

business with a competing, free option.

Now, if you think this is too hardcore and you don’t like my style,

well, I can understand that. If you would rather take this offline and

try to work something out, well, that’s not available as an option.

There is not going to be any kind of negotiation and I’m not going to

meet you for coffee.

Also, I don’t care what you think of me and I certainly don’t care if

you email my investors (like one group has started doing) to tell them

I’m out of control. The people who invest in me know exactly who they

are investing in. In fact, one reason they back me is because I am a

little out of control. Deal with it.

Angel Groups We’re Investigating

1. Keiretsu Forum ($1,000 to $8,000 to present according to sources)

The first group that was brought to my attention is something called

the Keiretsu Forum. They have chapters all over the world, it seems,

and they’ve been doing their program for a long time. I’m told by

people that they charge between $1,000 to $8,000 to present and that a

lot of good folks are involved. This is not publicly available

information: they hide it! Now, if there are so many ‘good people’

involved, well, that’s great because good people will understand where

startup companies are coming from when they demand that Keiretsu Forum

drop their fees. If you have information about this group, please

email it to me at jason at calacanis.com. We especially want to hear

from folks who have been asked to pay or who have paid. Send us the

documents please.

2. Maverick Angels ($500 to $1,000 to present).

This group is a splinter group from Keiretsu we’re told. They hide

their fees in a “boot camp” to prepare you to pitch (what a joke). If

you have details on this group, again, send it to me.

3. PrivateEquityForums.com (stunnning $14,500 to $25,000 plus 3-5% of

your raise to present!)

We’ve received information that Mike Segal of Joshua Capital Partners

runs this forum that is looking for up to $25,000 and/or 3-10% of how

much you raise! I’m in shock by this one… could this possibly be

true? Do you know anyone who has attended this event or, worse,

actually paid these fees? If so, I need you to email me immediately.

4. Tech Super Club ($595 to present).

This seems like a small event, but folks tell me they are charging

$595 to pitch to angels.



5. Angels Den UK (£850 + 5% of raised funds)

Across the pond we have another reported payola scam that is looking

for big upside in introducing you to angels. Disgusting! Send us the

details of this one if you have them!

In Summary

To recap this quickly:

a) There is no circumstance where an angel investing group should

charge a startup to pitch

b) We’ve launched an investigation into these groups and need any

information you have

c) If you would spread the word about this issue by discussing it with

angel investors and startups we would appreciate it

d) We are demanding that angel groups waive all fees starting today

e) We are going to crush any group that doesn’t comply with our demands

f) There is no negotiation

g) Angel forums upset by this email: Jason doesn’t care what you think

of him and could care less if you email his investors, his mother or

the Principal of the Internet to complain about his bad behaviour (plus

these folks get emails all the time and are used to it).

