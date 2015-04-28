Parents join forces on Instagram to make fun of the ridiculous reasons children refuse to eat their food

All parents know the very real struggle of trying to convince their kid to eat.

But the experience becomes all the more frustrating when your kid says, for example, that they can’t eat their bread because the flour makes their hands feel weird.

#MyKidCantEatThis because the flour on the bread makes her hands feel weird. – @mhroman A photo posted by My Kid Can’t Eat This (@mykidcanteatthis) on Apr 22, 2015 at 4:33pm PDT

The picky explanations children give are now the fodder of a new Instagram account called My Kids Can’t Eat This, spotted on The Daily Mail.

#MyKidCantEatThis because they’re too “noodle-y.” – @jlowdermilk A photo posted by My Kid Can’t Eat This (@mykidcanteatthis) on Apr 26, 2015 at 5:43am PDT

Started two weeks ago, the anonymously-run account has soared to over 43,000 followers at the time of this post. My Kids Can’t Eat This encourages parents to submit pictures of the offending food as well as the child’s explanation for why it’s inedible.

Most of the reasons are purely logical from only a child’s perspective. One boy refused his peeled orange because the juice was “too wet.”

#MyKidCantEatThis because the juice is too wet. – @__hellsbells A photo posted by My Kid Can’t Eat This (@mykidcanteatthis) on Apr 26, 2015 at 3:24pm PDT

Another would not eat a pickle that already had fork holes in it because he told his mum it was sad.

#MyKidCantEatThis because it has fork holes in it. He keeps saying it’s sad while the new one I gave him is happy. -Micki Felix A photo posted by My Kid Can’t Eat This (@mykidcanteatthis) on Apr 20, 2015 at 2:40pm PDT

Sometimes it wasn’t the food itself, but the receptacle it came in. From a spoon without a princess on it to the “wrong bowl,” packaging can make all the difference for picky eaters.

#MyKidCantEatThis because the spoon doesn’t have a princess on it. – @njmarquardt A photo posted by My Kid Can’t Eat This (@mykidcanteatthis) on Apr 25, 2015 at 6:03am PDT

#MyKidCantEatThis because although it is exactly what he asked for, it was presented in the wrong bowl. -Kate Junk A photo posted by My Kid Can’t Eat This (@mykidcanteatthis) on Apr 17, 2015 at 3:36pm PDT

Some of the reasons are incredibly puzzling. One child wouldn’t eat beans unless there were sprinkles on top. Another kid said a glass of milk was undrinkable because it was “crunchy.”

#MyKidCantEatThis, er drink this, because it’s crunchy. It’s milk. – @ahamilton1018 A photo posted by My Kid Can’t Eat This (@mykidcanteatthis) on Apr 22, 2015 at 4:30pm PDT

#MyKidCantEatThis without sprinkles. (Beans bowl) – Melissa De Leon A photo posted by My Kid Can’t Eat This (@mykidcanteatthis) on Apr 13, 2015 at 9:46am PDT

Commenters love the account, encouraging other mums, dads, and soon-to-be parents to follow along and share their own frustrating examples of why their children won’t eat their meals:

My Kid Can’t Eat This/Instagram Parents love the account and encourage their friends to follow along.

You can follow the hilarious Instagram account here, and see more funny posts below.

#MyKidCantEatThis because she asked for cinnamon toast and this is cinnamon toast. It’s cinnamon toast. – @bl_harvey_ A photo posted by My Kid Can’t Eat This (@mykidcanteatthis) on Apr 25, 2015 at 6:08am PDT