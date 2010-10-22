My iPhone 4 Has Totally Killed My Digital Camera

When I travel, I’ve historically taken two cameras with me: My digital SLR — for the good shots, or when I want to use fancy lenses, and a small point-and-shoot digital camera — for when I want to be quick, stealthy, or shoot videos.



This week, I just got back from my first “real” vacation since buying an iPhone 4 — a week in Paris and Provence, France.

And after a few months of use, I’ve learned that the camera in the iPhone 4 is so good that I didn’t even think about bringing my point-and-shoot Canon with me on the trip.

And I didn’t miss it. The photos my iPhone takes are better than my old Canon — or at least the same — and the video is better. In a smaller device with more storage, which also works as a phone, web browser, and connected map with GPS.

I even found myself using my DSLR less on the trip because the iPhone photos were good enough.

The iPhone 4 has limitations, obviously — the camera lens doesn’t have a cover, so it smudges and scratches more easily than a digital camera lens would.

But it makes up for that with great software — like the new HDR photography mode, which takes better photos during certain lighting situations — and photo apps that many people enjoy using.

