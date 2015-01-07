People Are Outraged Over The New TLC Show 'My Husband's Not Gay'

The new TLC special “My Husband’s Not Gay” doesn’t even air until January 11th, but it’s already causing controversy.

The show, based in Salt Lake City, UT, follows three Mormon men who say they are attracted to their wives, but they are also attracted to other men. They refer to it as “Same Sex Attraction” — not gay — but SSA, a

ccording to a show description on the TLC website.

“There’s no marriage that is perfect. Ours isn’t. But with our faith in god we believe we can overcome anything,” says one of the men in the show’s trailer.

Another male star of the show explains: “I’m attracted to my wife, for sure. But I’m also attracted to men, too.”

But the premise of the show is not sitting well with many, especially GLAAD.

“This show is downright irresponsible,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “No one can change who they love, and, more importantly, no one should have to. By investing in this dangerous programming, TLC is putting countless young LGBT people in harm’s way.”

A Change.org petition has been launched to get TLC to cancel the special. As of Tuesday night, the petition has nearly 85,000 signatures. Josh Sanders, who started the petition, explains:

I’m urging you to cancel your upcoming special, ‘My Husband’s Not Gay,’ which promotes the false message that gay people can and should choose to be straight in order to be part of their faith communities. The men featured in this show deserve to be shown compassion and acceptance. Instead, TLC is presenting their lives as entertainment while sending the message that being gay is something that can and ought to be ‘changed’ or that you can fight your sexual orientation by marrying someone of the opposite sex.

Watch the trailer for the TLC special below:

TLC is the same network that brought viewers the Gosselin and Duggar phenomenons, as well as “90 Day Fiance,” “Sex Sent Me to the ER,” “I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant,” and “My Strange Addiction.”

