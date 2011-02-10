Chris Christie, As Usual, Fails maths

You have to love Chris Christie. The man who said NJ couldn’t afford a tunnel whose cost with overruns was expected to be less than $10B is now backing a tunnel whose initial cost estimate is $13B.

That the great state of New Jersey has sent an actual physicist to Congress, let alone supplies and hosts most of the talent in the Pharmaceutical and Financial Services industry,* and is run by a man who says we couldn’t afford $10.5B that PATH would control but should give $13B to something Amtrak will continue to control is rather close to proof that G-d is either non-existent or a thug with a sick sense of humour.



And now, he’s saving money again (h/t Thers):

Bill A3273 would have expanded New Jerseys’ Medicaid program, essentially reversing action Christie took in July 2010 to ensure $7.5 million in taxpayer money would not go to supporting family planning clinics, most of which [29 of 58 is half, not “most,” but apparently conservative reporters can’t do maths either] are run by Planned Parenthood.

“In Fiscal year 2012, it is anticipated that the state’s Medicaid program faces a budget shortfall of $1.1 billion,” said Governor Christie in a statement. Expanding Medicaid to more people “does not make sense from an overall fiscal and health care policy perspective,” he said.

Words can confuse numbers, so let me, er, “spell this one out.”

In Christie-world, not spending $7,500,000 upfront is going to solve a deficit of $1,100,000,000.

Ignoring, of course, that an increase in conceptions and undesired births, combined with a decline in available prenatal care will lead to more underweight, premature, under- and malnourished babies that will grow up to require more services than they would have had they been healthy and/or desired.

In Christie-world&mash;that’s where you go, remaining out of touch, knowing that your Lieutenant Governor is visiting her dying father out of the country, so that the Senate president is left to declare a State of Emergency—proper prenatal care doesn’t pay for itself.

In Christie-world, being the state most tasked with subsidizing the Red States enables one to position to quit and run for higher office.** Or at least that’s the only simple, direct, “rational” explanation for not investing in human capital and spending more on a less-desirable project.

If Chris Christie isn’t planning to be a short-timer, he’s certainly making certain that his legacy will be one of higher debt and lower preparedness. The next generation of New Jerseyites may be as innumerate as he is.

In which case, who do the Blue Staters think will pay for all their wars and welfare?

*Non-hedge fund financial services talent, that is. They generally live and work in Connecticut, from which they pillage with impunity.

**I would say this is part-wishful thinking on my part, but the result would be a mix of Glenn Beck and Sarah Palin appearing regularly on CNN or Faux News while—in the grand tradition of previous budget pillager and “centrist” Christine Todd Whitman—the rest of us are left to clean up the mess.

