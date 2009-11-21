My Google Interviewer Didn't Know How To Answer His Own Questions!

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b06a86600000000006e87f0/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Google famously terrorizes their interviewees with questions like, “how much would it cost to pay someone to wash all the windows in Seattle,” “how many cabs are in New York City,” and “What would you do if you were shrunk to the size of a nickel, placed in a blender, and the blades were about to start churning?”



If you’ve fallen victim to this plight, cheer up: your Google interviewer probably doesn’t even know the answers!

I had the pleasure of interviewing with the Internet giant one year ago. (Maybe you read about it?) My excitement morphed into panic when I was asked: “how much money does Google make from Gmail ads every day?” The number of unknowns in this equation is endless. After describing how you would go about solving the problem, I was asked for an exact amount. Sadly, I am the world’s worst estimator so my Google dream was short lived.

Last year, I had the pleasure of meeting my phone interrogator face-to-face at IAB’s Mixx conference where he was a presenter. I politely asked, “so, just how much money DO you make everyday from Gmail ads?”

He glanced down at my name tag, puzzled for a moment. His eyes then grew wide with recognition. “Honestly, I have no idea, I’m really sorry about that,” the Googler responded, looking sheepish.

