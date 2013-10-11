My Gold IPhone 5S Finally Arrived And It's Simply OK

After waiting almost three weeks for my new gold iPhone 5S, it arrived on Thursday.

I ordered it online at around 3:01 am ET on Friday, September 20, the day it launched.

Apple’s gold iPhone 5S went out of stock in Asia just after about a day. In the U.S., those who ordered online were told that it wouldn’t be available until October.

But now that I actually have it, I’m honestly not all that excited by it.

That’s because I already owned the white iPhone 5, and have been using iOS 7 for the last couple of weeks.

In fact, a former colleague said that if you already have an iPhone 5, there’s no need to buy one of Apple’s new iPhones. Now that I’ve got one, I basically agree.

But there’s still no way I’m giving up my gold iPhone 5S.

It’s just too pretty.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.