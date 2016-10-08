My Fitness Pal now lets you book workout classes directly from the app

Fitness junkies all over the country can now book workout classes on Under Armour’s My Fitness Pal app.

Under Armour is partnering with Mindbody, a cloud-based software system for the wellness services industry, to bring scheduling and booking to the My Fitness Pal app.

“This is the first time we have integrated class access into our apps and we know, based on member feedback, that this is what our community wants,” said Mike Lee, the chief digital officer at Under Armour. “Getting to the gym can sometimes be tough. We want to remove any friction and make working out as simple and rewarding as possible.”

Users of the app will be able to access the class options by clicking “More” on the bottom left of their screen and then clicking “Find Fitness Classes.” Using location services, the app will present to you nearby workout classes, organised by genre (yoga, indoor cycling, dancing, etc.).

The service will compete with other mobile-booking system for fitness class, like Classpass and FitReserve, which both run on Mindbody’s platform. Unlike Classpass and FitReserve, however, My Fitness Pal won’t have a monthly subscription free. Rather, users can pay-per-class through the app.

This is the first integration of the Mindbody and Under Armour partnership, though Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer says there will be others in the future.

