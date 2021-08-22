I was worried about massive crowds and delays on my first trip to a national park, but here’s why I already want to go back to Yosemite

National parks have seen some huge spikes in visitation this summer as many Americans are itching to get outside after a year spent mostly indoors. I’ve wanted to go to a national park for a while now, and a combination of this stir-crazy feeling and a curiosity for whether the parks would actually be that crowded ultimately led me to visit.
I ended up going to Yosemite National Park for a quick day trip, and the visit completely defied my expectations. Here’s what I saw, and why I already can’t wait to go back:
I took a bus to get to and from Yosemite.
I didn’t buy a ticket beforehand, so I was worried it’d be too crowded for me to a get a walk-on seat, but it was actually practically empty when I boarded.
We made several stops along the way.
Although there weren’t many passengers in the beginning, the bus became nearly full after we picked up the last group of people on the way there.
As we approached the park entrance around 9am, the bus driver warned us that there could be a pretty big line.
I also passed the Ansel Adams Gallery, which features work from the legendary photographer, as well as books, handcrafted items, and more.
The gallery has been run by Adams’ family since it opened in 1902, according to its website.
The park also has a library.
The small building is a branch of the Mariposa County Library.
Overall, I considered the trip a great success.
I got one last photo of the park on the bus ride going back home, capturing Yosemite’s iconic tunnel view.
It was a smoky day, so the photo came out a little hazy, but the beauty of the sunset over the valley and everything else I had seen at the park that day helped make up for some of that.
Since this was my first time going to a national park, I wasn’t sure how my visit would pan out. I went into it knowing I wouldn’t be able to check off everything I wanted to see at Yosemite since I would only be there for a few hours. Bearing this in mind, I was incredibly pleased with my visit.
I was pleasantly surprised that there weren’t outrageous lines to get in or huge crowds throughout the park. Even though I knew there would be breathtaking views, I was still blown away by just how majestic and awe-inspiring every single view was, no matter where I looked.
I’m already looking forward to my next visit to Yosemite. Hopefully then it won’t be as smoky. But even if it is, I’m sure it’ll be beautiful nonetheless.