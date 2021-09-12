I lost 40 pounds. Here are 12 Trader Joe’s products that helped me lose the weight and keep it off.

Instead of eating sugary cereal and granola for breakfast, I started buying oatmeal cups with chia seeds.

When I started my weight-loss journey , I found that the easiest way to stay on track was by finding foods that were similar to what I was used to eating. Switching to these alternatives was much better than an elimination diet for me because I never felt deprived of my cravings.

For example, instead of starting my day with sugary cereal or granola, I opt for Trader Joe’s oatmeal cups with chia seeds.

The chia seeds keep me full, and the cups never get boring because I can top them with different things every day. My favorite toppings are cacao nibs, bananas, and peanut butter.