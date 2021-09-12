I lost 40 pounds. Here are 12 Trader Joe’s products that helped me lose the weight and keep it off.

- I lost 40 pounds (18kg) and trading my favorite junk foods for these Trader Joe’s products helped me.
- I swapped some of my snacks, like candy and soda, for trail mix and flavored seltzer water.
- For dinner, I started eating the store’s red-lentil pasta, brown rice, and organic frozen pizza.
For example, instead of starting my day with sugary cereal or granola, I opt for Trader Joe’s oatmeal cups with chia seeds.
The chia seeds keep me full, and the cups never get boring because I can top them with different things every day. My favorite toppings are cacao nibs, bananas, and peanut butter.
Miyokos cream cheese is organic and made from cashews and other wholesome ingredients.
It has a creamy texture, and after trying many different brands of vegan cream cheese, this one is by far the best alternative.
It helps curb those cravings and gives me some extra protein.
The store also has a version with chocolate sprinkled in if that’s what you’re craving.
It’s naturally so sweet, and it has a great chewy texture that really makes me feel like I’m eating gummy candy.
They’re made with only three ingredients — potatoes, olive oil, and salt — so I know I’m not eating a bunch of chemicals and preservatives.
They’re so delicious, so they hit the spot for a spicy treat, and the ingredients are also pretty wholesome.
Trader Joe’s hit it out of the park with these. They’re made with real fruit juice, not artificial flavoring, and they’re organic.
Plus, there are three flavor combinations: lemon and ginger, cranberry and lime, and blood orange and orange.
I usually eat them over a bed of lettuce or spinach and smother them in hot sauce.
Any time I get a pizza craving, my go-to is Trader Joe’s organic three-cheese in the freezer aisle.
It hits the spot, and best of all, I can add any ingredients I want. I love topping it with whatever veggies I have on hand, like mushrooms, onions, or peppers.
I can throw the bag in a skillet with some peas, carrots, bouillon, and a scrambled egg for a quick and simple meal.
The product is also just a versatile freezer staple that I can pop in the microwave to pair with a number of meals.
Trader Joe’s organic red-lentil pasta is made from one ingredient, red lentils, which I love. It’s also gluten-free.
I could eat pasta every day, so this is a great alternative when I’m looking to switch it up and add a little more protein to the meal.
I love eating it with red meat sauce and basil.
But keep in mind, none of these foods are “good” or “bad,” they’re just what helped me lose weight. I’m not a medical expert, and always consult your doctor before changing your diet.