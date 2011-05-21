My favourite Online Novels

Heading into the weekend and need a good book to read?



Here are some of Outlaw‘s favourite online novels for Amazon Kindle 3G. All of these titles are available directly through the Kindle store, and cost $9.99 or less (titles above $9.99 have not been included here). Each one also offers a free sample (typically the first 10% of the novel’s text) which can be instantly downloaded to your Kindle before you decide if you want to buy the full work or not.

Lord of the Rings — A long epic like J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings is ideal for Kindle. It will keep you occupied for days…

The Road — I finally read Cormac Mccarthy’s classic novel when it came to the Kindle. “Profoundly dark, told in spare, searing prose, The Road is a post-apocalyptic masterpiece, one of the best books we’ve read this year,” according to the Amazon review.

Perks Of Being A Wallflower — First read this one back in high school… ages ago… it was gratifying to download it on my Kindle and re-read one of my favourite narratives. Although, have to admit, the narrator seems far more annoying and weak than he did when I first read it as a freshman at my high school — I guess he just seemed “honest” then.

Water For Elephants — This online novel was #1 in the Kindle Store as of yesterday. I had a lengthy discussion with a woman at the airport about it… definitely seems to have good word-of-mouth, seeing as she convinced me to download it! It’s now a movie starring Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson.

I Just Want My Pants Back: A Novel — One of the more hilarious New York “living” novels I’ve ever read. Definitely deserves a place on your Kindle. I briefly met the author, David Rosen, at a reading years ago before I left the city… He’s very laid-back in person. I hope this one eventually gets turned into a major motion picture as well!

