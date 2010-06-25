My Excellent SIX HOUR iPhone 4 Adventure

Note to self, future self, and general population: Reserving an iPhone for in-store pickup is NOT the fast way to get a new iPhone.
At least it wasn’t this morning in New York, where I just spent SIX HOURS waiting in line for an iPhone 4.
Why did I do it? Because Apple insisted that in-store pickup reservations would only last today.
And because the first half of the line seemed to go by in just an hour! For whatever reason, the last half seemed to take five times as long.
Apple’s retail employees tried to make it comfortable with bottles of water, ice cream, and fresh fruit. But in 90-degree heat, it was NOT FUN.
At least you can re-live it with me in 60 seconds!
Finally I am in the back of the line, at 16th Street and 10th Avenue, right in front of Morimoto, the famous Japanese restaurant
Apple Store employee runs down the line, hollering and clapping, trying to get people excited. (Little did they know there were six hours left.)
Apple Store people confer. Perhaps they notice the line is moving too fast and discuss ways to slow it down.
And wayyyyy up there is the beginning of the line. Little did I know at 9:30 a.m. that I'd miss an important lunch meeting for this.
It's 90 degrees and painful. The umbrellas come out. These guys have been here for 6 hours, by the way.
