My Excellent Monaco Helicopter Adventure!

I had the good fortune of being invited to the Monaco Media Forum last week, an industry shinding where the top executives and investors in old and new media network and talk in a huge Monaco hotel. I took a plane from Paris to Nice, a helicopter from Nice to Monaco and walked across the city from the heliport to the hotel. What was it like?
Well, the views from the helicopter were great. I also got a chance to walk around Monaco and see what the beautiful European city is like.
(Disclosure: I attended Monaco Media Forum for free and they paid for my hotel, but Business Insider paid for the flights and the helicopter ride, taking advantage of the Forum’s discounts.)
Security checks on domestic fights are faster, which means time for breakfast! Including fair trade/linux Coke!
Now on to my helicopter. Where to go? (You can't tell from the picture, but this booth was for Monaco Media Forum attendees. Unfortunately, it was empty.)
I'm sitting in the back, squeezed between two other passengers. The weather is kind of crappy, but I'm not complaining.
Unlike what you'd expect, once you're inside the noise is quite tolerable. Equivalent to being in a loud restaurant/bar, I'd say.
Ok, now let's find the hotel, which is Monte Carlo, on the other end of Monaco. Let's walk, it's such a nice city.
Just to give you a sense of where we're going. The Heliport is on the edge of Fonvieille, a neighbourhood reclaimed from the sea, and Monte Carlo is on the other end of Monaco.
Even as a Parisian, thinking of the real estate prices here makes me queasy. (Also, no cycling in parks!)
Here's a view of the port from above--the boats, the cliffs, the palm trees, it's so peaceful and pretty!
Plenty of flags--people like to show off their Monegasque pride. And when you see the regulations and taxes of neighbouring France and Italy, who can blame them?
Moving on to the Port of Monaco proper. It's pretty. There's a carnival going on along the side. Huh. Not many people attending, probably on account of its being the middle of the week in November.
Next stop, the casino. Wait, which way is it? I'm looking for a glitzy place where people mindlessly spend massive amounts of money...
