My Excellent Monaco Helicopter Adventure!

Photo: Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry/Business Insider

I had the good fortune of being invited to the Monaco Media Forum last week, an industry shinding where the top executives and investors in old and new media network and talk in a huge Monaco hotel. I took a plane from Paris to Nice, a helicopter from Nice to Monaco and walked across the city from the heliport to the hotel. What was it like?



Well, the views from the helicopter were great. I also got a chance to walk around Monaco and see what the beautiful European city is like.

(Disclosure: I attended Monaco Media Forum for free and they paid for my hotel, but Business Insider paid for the flights and the helicopter ride, taking advantage of the Forum’s discounts.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.