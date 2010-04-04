After spending this morning looking at pictures of people standing in line waiting to buy Apple iPads, I couldn’t take it any more.

So I got on the train, went into Manhattan, and got one!

It was surprisingly quick. From the back of the line to paying only took 15 minutes.

Click here to flip through my excellent iPad adventure! →

