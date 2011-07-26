My Dream TV Setup And The Present Nightmare

I’m not a huge TV or movie watcher, but I have a humble TV dream. My dream is to:



hang a flat panel HD TV on my wall connect it wirelessly to broadband internet so the only cable I need is the TV power cord use my smartphone or laptop as my remote and (here’s the hard part) watch all the world’s video content (in full HD resolution when available), whenever I want for a reasonable price.

That’s my seemingly simple (in terms of the necessary technology) TV dream.

Now, let me introduce you to my TV nightmare: the current massively fragmented connected TV world.

TV Hell

Not surprisingly given what’s at stake, nearly every major tech firm, media conglomerate, TV manufacturer, along with a number of innovative startups, are angling for a piece (or more often control) of the connected TV market. The result is today’s dizzying array of:

Content sources: iTunes, Bravia Internet, Hulu, SeeSaw, Plex, Netflix, Freeview, LoveFilm, etc.

Technologies: WHDI, WiDI, WirelessHD, Wireless USB, WiGig

Devices: separate boxes like Apple TV, Boxee, Revue, Roku, PS3, Xbox, and TVs like LG’s Smart TV and Google TV which have features built into the TV itself

The net-net of this media-tech cacophony is consumer confusion and painfully slow progress on delivering the dream TV.

Continue reading full article here.

