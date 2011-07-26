My Dream TV Setup And The Present Nightmare

I’m not a huge TV or movie watcher, but I have a humble TV dream. My dream is to:
- hang a flat panel HD TV on my wall
- connect it wirelessly to broadband internet so the only cable I need is the TV power cord
- use my smartphone or laptop as my remote
- and (here’s the hard part) watch all the world’s video content (in full HD resolution when available), whenever I want for a reasonable price.
That’s my seemingly simple (in terms of the necessary technology) TV dream.
Now, let me introduce you to my TV nightmare: the current massively fragmented connected TV world.
TV Hell
Not surprisingly given what’s at stake, nearly every major tech firm, media conglomerate, TV manufacturer, along with a number of innovative startups, are angling for a piece (or more often control) of the connected TV market. The result is today’s dizzying array of:
- Content sources: iTunes, Bravia Internet, Hulu, SeeSaw, Plex, Netflix, Freeview, LoveFilm, etc.
- Technologies: WHDI, WiDI, WirelessHD, Wireless USB, WiGig
- Devices: separate boxes like Apple TV, Boxee, Revue, Roku, PS3, Xbox, and TVs like LG’s Smart TV and Google TV which have features built into the TV itself
The net-net of this media-tech cacophony is consumer confusion and painfully slow progress on delivering the dream TV.
Continue reading full article here.
