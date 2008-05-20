My Dinner With Icahn

Andrew Ross Sorkin took Carl C. Icahn to dinner last week at an “upscale” Chinese restaurant in midtown Manhattan (How do we know Andrew took Carl? Because it’s against New York Times policy for reporters to be taken out to dinner–at least it used to be).



Verdict? Charming (both). As you might have guessed, Carl views himself as a crusader for abused, ignored and/or mistreated shareholders–a category some Yahoo shareholders probably see themselves in. And if he makes some money for himself on the side? So be it.

Andrew hashes through Icahn’s latest gamble–how he has to get Microsoft to agree to a deal before the Yahoo shareholder meeting on July 3rd or risk losing the proxy fight–but the highlight of the article comes from the following scoop.

Since news of Carl’s Yahoo play hit the press, observers have speculated that, despite his denials, he has had conversations with Microsoft. And it turns out that he has:

How Billionaires Call Each Other

So far, Mr. Icahn hasn’t been in touch with Microsoft — though he tried to call the company’s chief executive, Steven Ballmer, through the main switchboard at Microsoft’s headquarters and was turned away, according to a person briefed on the call.

See Also: Carl Icahn Already Up $120+ Million on Yahoo Bet

