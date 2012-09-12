Jim Cramer: 'My Dad Won't Be Allowed To Vote Because He Can't Prove His Citizenship'

Photo: Wikimedia/Tulane Public Relations

CNBC host Jim Cramer said Tuesday that his father was among the estimated 750,000 registered voters in Pennsylvania who lack a state-issued form of identification.”My dad, a vet, won’t be allowed to vote in Pa. because he does not drive, he is elderly, and can’t prove his citizenship,” Cramer wrote on Twitter.



Many elderly voters, including those who have voted in at least the past 50 elections, will have trouble voting under the law.

A Pennsylvania Supreme Court hearing on the constitutionality of the state’s voter ID law begins on Thursday. The law is also the subject of a Justice Department investigation evaluating whether the law is discriminatory under the Voting Rights Act.

Here’s the “Mad Money” host’s tweet:

I have a problem. My dad, a vet, won’t be allowed to vote in Pa. because he does not drive, he is elderly, and can’t prove his citizenship. — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 11, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.