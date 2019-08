Tony Allen’s son was afraid of spiders, so he invented My Critter Catcher. It’s a device that can trap a spider to then be released outside.

It’s perfect for the arachnophobic pacifist.

Story and editing by Carl Mueller.

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.