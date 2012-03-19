My Overwhelming And Amazing SXSW Adventure

On Wednesday I returned from my first-ever South by Southwest trip.



It was the first time I’ve ever traveled somewhere and been surrounded by familiar faces. There were tech bloggers like Alexia Tsotsis, Eric Eldon and Erick Schonfeld. There were startup executives like Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley, Airtime’s Sean Parker and Second Market’s Barry Silbert. Investors attended too.

The digital executives came to Austin from both coasts and everywhere in between. Some launched startups, others attended panels and networked. Everyone partied.

