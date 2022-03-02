My baby has a rare disease. Hearing from others that I am a great mom keeps me going.

When my baby was only 2 months old, he was diagnosed with a rare liver disease.

He needed immediate surgery, which left me grieving the health of my baby.

This scary experience put in perspective the mother I want to be for my children.

At 2 months old, my son was diagnosed with a rare liver disease called biliary atresia. Biliary atresia involves defects in the bile ducts, the system that carries bile from the liver to the gallbladder and intestines. Without medical intervention, it’s fatal.

The experience was intense and surreal. In what felt like an instant I went from thinking my newborn was perfectly healthy to fearing for his life. But talking on social media about what we were going through gave me the perspective needed to keep going and be the best mom I can be for him.

My mind kept going to the worst-case scenario

I was weepy for the first two days in the hospital. As I tried to muster hope and faith and gratitude, my mind kept filling with fear, guilt, and sadness. I was grieving. It felt impossible to stop my mind from dwelling on the worst-case scenario.

On the third day my head hurt and my eyes were puffy from crying. My older sons were coming to visit, and I said to myself, “Enough.” I took some Tylenol. I took a shower. I also took to Facebook.

I posted on my Facebook page, explaining the diagnosis and asking for good vibes. I actually hadn’t realized how comforting the encouragement of my friends and family would be; each comment and message was like a candle lit in the dark.

One type of comment was especially comforting. It went something like, “You are exactly the mother he needs,” or “You are a great mother to him,” or, more simply, “You are a great mom.” I found myself lingering on those words. They made me feel strong. They fortified me.

Psychology tells us that humans are happiest when we feel a sense of control over our lives — but when your child is ill, there is an earth-shattering, free-falling, giant loss of control. I can’t snap my fingers and make my son’s liver work. I can’t stop the progression of his illness. I can’t see his future. But I can be his mother.

The one thing I can control is the kind of mother I am to my children

How I show up as a mother is one of the few things I can control. Thinking about being a mother gave me back my sense of agency, and that’s why comments about my motherhood were so reassuring. I can’t control my son’s disease, but I can be the best possible mom as we battle it together.

In my mind, I conjure what it means to be a strong mother. I’m not talking about the image of the “perfect mother” who doesn’t exist. I’m talking about the physical and emotional strength that parenthood forces people to have. Waking up for late-night feedings when your body is bone-tired. Stopping a toddler from running into the road again and again and again. Soothing a child who was not invited to the birthday party. Talking about life plans with your teen.

Parenting in a new context, in a hospital room, I reminded myself that I am strong and that I get to decide who I am as a mother.

I want to be the mom who sings to her baby. I want to be the mom who FaceTimes her older kids and makes them laugh. I want to be the mom who posts honest sentiments on Facebook that she is scared but also hopeful. I want to let go of fear and focus on better things.

That’s exactly what I plan to do.