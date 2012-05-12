My Android Phone Is Dirty!

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

I think HTC’s One X is the best Android phone you can buy right now.Just don’t buy the white model.



After using the white One X for two weeks now, my review unit is covered in smudges. Gross!

I’m a very clean person, but somehow the white polycarbonate plastic body on the One X is a magnet for dust, pocket lint, and other daily grime.

It’s unfortunate that such a well-designed phone can be easily tarnished with regular use. My suggestion? Get the grey model.

By the way, the HTC One X has a killer camera. Click here for proof >

