I’m convinced my adult step children hate me. Can I cut them out of my life?

When you’re singled out, it’s normal to feel defensive.

But you should consider your step kids’ perspectives and stop assuming they’re out to get you, said therapist Darcy Sterling.

As a parental figure, it’s your job to create a welcoming environment with your husband, no matter how close in age you are with the step kids.

Dear Julia,

Is it wrong to omit certain people from my life that I do not like, namely my step kids?

When I married my husband I was aware he has children who are adults from a previous marriage. While we dated and became engaged, they stayed distant but would occasionally visit to see what they could find out and report back to their mother.

I became pregnant and they told my husband how he should have protected himself and mentioned he should have even made up with their mother!

Since the birth of our child and our wedding, they have stopped visiting all together. They text or call my husband when they know he’s at work and never mention me.

Since the holidays are coming, I am unsure if I should even invite them into my home for a visit. I have told my husband before to just keep us separated because they obviously are never going to give me a chance.

Is it wrong to avoid them the way they do me? How can I bring it up without causing drama with my husband?

– Texas

Dear Texas,

I understand how lonely it can feel when it seems like the people who are supposed to love you don’t.

But before you assume your step kids’ intentions are mean-spirited, you should consider their perspectives, therapist Darcy Sterling, host of E! Network’s “Famously Single” and creator of the new online course Jealousy Boot Camp told Insider.

“I have no doubt that you’ve felt rejected by his children and that it’s been a painful journey. But I need to point out your side of the street because your blind spots are enormous,” Sterling told me of your situation.

For example, you mentioned you feel unwanted because your step kids tell their mother about trips to visit you. According to Sterling, it’s likely the children don’t have malicious intent and are simply keeping their mom updated on their lives.

When you notice you’re expecting malice from your step kids, take a pause to consider their experiences in the family dynamic.

“She needs to form her own relationship with these kids. She should try speaking to them directly,” Sterling said.

Understanding your step children, though hard, is in your best interest

I know it’s scary to strike up conversation with people you’re convinced hate you. But, at the end of the day, you’re the parental figure in the dynamic.

No matter how close you may be in age to your adult step children, it’s your responsibility, and your husband’s, to make them feel comfortable, according to Sterling.

Before you bristle at the idea, consider how creating a permanent rift could impact your new child, said Sterling.

Consider how children of divorce feel, and try to relate in other ways

To build a relationship with your step kids, first reflect on their position and how they likely feel.

Sterling said it’s more common than not for children of divorce to wish their parents reconnected, or wish they didn’t have a step parent. You have to remember these feelings aren’t about you, but the situation your step kids had no choice but to accept.

When you first talk to your step kids about the situation, Sterling suggested being more vulnerable and open to honesty from them. She said to start by asking why they don’t visit, listening, and accepting their experiences.

Once you begin these difficult conversations and make space for others’ experiences, you’ll realize this strife came from misunderstanding.

